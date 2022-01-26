Roger Clemens responds to Baseball Hall of Fame snub

Roger Clemens, one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball History who played Hall of Fame quality ball for 24 seasons primarily with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, responded to his snub by the Baseball Writers of America.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the seven-time Cy Young winner basically said he didn’t really care.

“Hey y’all! I figured I’d give y’all a statement since it’s that time of the year again. My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family,” Clemens tweeted moments after the voting results were announced. “Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave it all I had, the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me. I am grateful for that support. I would like to thank those who took the time to look at the facts and vote for me. Hopefully everyone can now close this book and keep their eyes forward focusing on what is really important in life. All love!”

Hey y’all! I figured I’d give y’all a statement since it’s that time of the year again. My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. (Thread) — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) January 25, 2022



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2022 was the final year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame for Clemens.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!