Judge Judy Sells Newport Estate for $15.3 Million

NEWPORT, R.I. — Television personality and retired judge Judy Sheindlin, known to millions as Judge Judy, has sold her Newport estate for $15.3 million.

The property, located at 70 Beacon Hill Road, is known as The Bird House and sits atop one of the highest points in Newport. The home features a dramatic two-story entrance hall, a living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, sweeping ocean views, modern amenities, and landscaped grounds.

Sheindlin purchased the estate in 2018 for $9 million. It was previously owned by Campbell Soup heiress Dorrance Hill Hamilton.

The buyer was Seaspray Newport LLC, according to property records. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented both sides of the transaction. Attorney Alex Walsh of Sayer, Regan & Thayer, LLP represented the seller, while attorney Crystal Collins of D’Addario & Collins represented the buyer.

