Netflix Greenlights Two Projects Featuring the 2004 and 2024 Boston Red Sox

Netflix has announced an unprecedented collaboration with Major League Baseball, delving into the world of one of the league’s most illustrious franchises, the Boston Red Sox. The streaming giant revealed plans for two captivating projects that promise an intimate look into the team’s rich history and the excitement of a full MLB season.

The first of these projects, set to debut in 2025, will shine a spotlight on the Boston Red Sox providing viewers with a front-row seat to the thrills and challenges of a complete season, the series will grant unprecedented access to players, coaches, and executives throughout the 2024 season.

Renowned filmmaker Greg Whiteley of One Potato Productions, known for his work on acclaimed series like “Cheer” and “Last Chance U,” will serve as both the executive producer and director of this groundbreaking docuseries. Executive producers Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures, known for their work on “Chef’s Table” and “Race: Bubba Wallace,” will also contribute to the project.

The second project, slated to hit Netflix later this year, is an untitled documentary revisiting the extraordinary 2004 Red Sox season. This historic season culminated in one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history, earning the franchise its first World Series title in 86 years. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews with key players and figures from the team, offering a fresh perspective on breaking one of baseball’s longest curses. Colin Barnicle, under the Meadowlark Media production banner, will direct this highly anticipated project.

Executive producers for the 2004 Red Sox documentary include Nick Barnicle, Colin Barnicle, John Skipper, Deirdre Fenton, Howard Bryant, Melody Shafir, Nick Davis, and Nick Trotta.

Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Nonfiction Sports at Netflix, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Our fans love that our sports series focus on the drama of sport, and nothing was more dramatic than the 2004 Red Sox season.” Spitzer looks forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic comeback while offering an inside look at the team’s future during the 2024 season.

Noah Garden, Deputy Commissioner of Business & Media at MLB, emphasized the power of storytelling in baseball, stating, “Teaming up with Netflix for these two exciting projects is a tremendous opportunity to not only bring our avid fans closer to the game they love but also introduce new audiences to the undeniable emotion that baseball evokes.”

Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner also expressed enthusiasm, noting, “The partnership between MLB, Netflix, and the Red Sox will have a significant impact on growing the game of baseball.” Werner highlighted the profound reach of Netflix and praised the docuseries as ambitious projects that will both relive a historic moment and provide an unprecedented look into the lives of today’s Red Sox players.

