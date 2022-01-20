Republicans block Democrats’ voting rights bill in the U.S. Senate

Senate Republicans filibustered the Democrats’ voting rights legislation from coming to a final vote Wednesday night.

At least 10 Republicans were needed to vote with the Democrats to clear the 60-vote threshold to break a Senate filibuster.

The motion end debate and move to a final vote failed 49-51. It needed 60 votes to pass.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer switched his vote to a no, a procedural move so Democrats can revisit the legislation.

“If the Senate cannot protect the right to vote, protect the cornerstone of our democracy under the existing rules, then the Senate rules must be reformed,” Schumer said.

With the Senate equally split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, the Democrats would need a yes vote from all 50 Democratic Senators plus they’d need Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote to change the rules on the filibuster. However Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stood firm in their opposition to ending the filibuster.

“The people of this country will not tolerate silencing,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar. “I think by voting this down, by not allowing us even to debate this, to get to the conclusion of a vote, that is silencing the people of America, all in the name of an archaic Senate rule that isn’t even in the Constitution. That’s just wrong.”

“This party-line push has never been about securing citizens’ rights,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “It’s about expanding politicians’ power.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!