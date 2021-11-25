Rhode Island DUI Task Force Makes 26 DUI Arrests Wednesday

The Rhode Island DUI Task Force arrested 26 people on Thanksgiving Eve for driving under the influence. Thanksgiving Eve is well known as a night of heavy drinking.

The DUI Task Force is made up of state and local police officers from all around the state and was deployed during from 7pm to 3am

Officers will be out throughout the holiday weekend.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!