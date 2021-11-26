RIP Thomas Edward Miner Jr.

Thomas Edward Miner Jr., 89, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the John Clarke Retirement Center.

Tom was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Thomas E. Miner Sr. and Violetta (Stiner) Miner on July 1, 1932. He attended high school at Belville High School and graduated in 1950. Tom served in the US Navy on a destroyer during the Korean conflict. Following his service, he worked for the US Postal Service and then left to establish Island Builders with his partners. They went on to build and renovate homes throughout Newport. In the 1980’s, Tom returned to work for the US government and moved his family to London, England. Up until last year, he was working at Easton’s Beach, which he loved.

Tom is survived by his wife Marjorie A. (Heffernan) Miner of Middletown, his children, Thomas E. Miner III and his wife, Johnna of West Greenwich, Mary Gale of Las Vegas, NV, James Heffernan Miner of Providence, and Timothy Miner of West Hollywood, CA. Grandchildren Stuart, Liza, Paige, Mathew, Miranda, Alexis, Tyler, Jacob and Kayla, and great-grandchildren Bree, Danica, Riley, and his sister Betty of Texas. He was preceded in death by his sister Janet.

A memorial mass will be held Sunday, December 5, at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Avenue, Newport at 9:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org/donate .

