Rhode Island FC Signs Two Rhode Island Natives

Rhode Island FC announced Tuesday it has signed goalkeeper Nate Silveira and midfielder Kevin Vang, pending league and federation approval. The Rhode Island natives join RIFC ahead of the upcoming 2024 USL Championship season.

Silveira, who grew up in East Providence and attended East Providence High School, joins RIFC from Crown Legacy FC of MLS Next Pro. Vang, a former standout at Providence College, was also born in Rhode Island and attended Cranston East High School.

“To be able to sign two quality players from the state of Rhode Island is really special,” said Rhode Island FC Head Coach Khano Smith. “As a club, one of our objectives is to show that there is a pathway to the professional level. Kevin and Nate represent the level of talent coming out of the Ocean State and both have worked extremely hard to get to this point.”

Prior to his season with Crown Legacy FC, Silveira spent four years at the University of Vermont. During his time with the Catamounts, Silveira was named back-to-back America East Goalkeeper of the Year while wearing the captain’s armband in his two final seasons. Silveira also gained valuable USL League Two experience in the summer between his final collegiate campaigns, captaining Vermont Green FC where he logged 900 minutes and recorded 27 saves. Before transferring to University of Vermont, the goalkeeper was named 2017 NECC Goalkeeper of the Year at Dean College and earned All-America honorable mention by the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Silveira’s youth career was highlighted as a member of Bruno United FC in Providence.

Vang’s youth career took off while playing at Bayside FC. The midfielder’s talents at the East Providence club led to his progression into the New England Revolution Academy. His play was recognized by U.S. Soccer, who called Vang into the U.S. Youth National Team Futures Camp in 2015 and an Under-17 National Team Camp in 2016. A two-time captain for the Revs, Vang was named to the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Eastern Conference Best XI for the 2016-17 season. In 2018, Vang made the jump to the collegiate ranks at Providence College. Through his years with the Friars, Vang made 83 appearances and recorded four goals and nine assists in 4,877 minutes.

Rhode Island FC kicks off the 2024 USL Championship season at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium on March 16 at 4 p.m. against New Mexico United.

Rhode Island FC kicks off the 2024 USL Championship season at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium on March 16 at 4 p.m. against New Mexico United. Limited tickets are available now and can be purchased at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets, by calling 401-955-RIFC (7432) or at the Beirne Stadium box office on matchday, pending availability. 2024 RIFC Group Tickets, Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Plans and Mini Plans are also available now to purchase on rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

