Rhode Island Gas Prices Up Two Cents To $3.40 A Gallon

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 2 cents from last week ($3.38), averaging $3.40 per gallon. Today’s price is 25 cents higher than a month ago ($3.15), and $1.32 higher than November 8, 2020 ($2.08). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average.

“Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening. And that falling demand often puts downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

AAA Northeast’s November 8 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 2 cents higher than last week ($3.40), averaging $3.42 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 16 cents higher than a month ago ($3.26), and $1.31 higher than this day last year ($2.11).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.40 $3.38 $3.15 $2.08 Massachusetts $3.40 $3.38 $3.16 $2.07 Connecticut $3.53 $3.52 $3.28 $2.13

*Prices as of November 8, 2021

