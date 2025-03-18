Rhode Island Ranked 2nd Worst State for Doctors to Practice in America

Rhode Island is one of the worst places in the U.S. for doctors to work, ranking 50th out of 51 in a new WalletHub study. The only state ranked lower was Hawaii.

The study assessed states based on 19 key factors, including salaries, job competition, malpractice insurance costs, and medical board regulations. Rhode Island scored poorly in nearly every category.

Doctors in the Ocean State face financial challenges, ranking 48th in average wages and tying for 38th in malpractice payouts. The state’s projected job competition rate is among the highest by 2032, limiting opportunities and wage growth.

The medical environment is another hurdle, with Rhode Island ranking 42nd due to hospital quality, public health infrastructure, and regulations.

By contrast, Montana, Indiana, and South Dakota topped the rankings with better salaries, lower competition, and stronger healthcare systems.

Without improvements in pay, infrastructure, and regulations, Rhode Island may continue to struggle to attract and retain medical professionals.

“Setting up a practice in one of the best states for doctors can have a profound effect on your medical career,” said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst. “Not only will you be working in top-quality medical facilities and earning high salaries, but you’ll be less likely to burn out and pay less for malpractice insurance.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

