Obituary: Theresia Ferris (1930-2025)

Theresia (Schlomberg) Ferris, 94, passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025 surrounded by her loving family.

Thea was born in Eversberg, Germany on March 7, 1930 to Joseph and Maria Schlomberg. She worked as a nurse before moving to the United States at age 27 to visit her older sister Marta where she met her future husband Raymond A. Ferris in Newport, RI. She attended college at Salve Regina where she received her Bachelor’s degree and Masters Degree in education. Thea worked at Sullivan School as a remedial reading teacher for all of her career until her retirement. Thea spent her early years in retirement caring for her three grandchildren, which was one of her biggest joys in life and created many lasting treasured memories with all of her family. She enjoyed many family Sunday meals and spending time in her gardens. Her later years were spent at Atria Aquidneck Place enjoying time with the knitting group making many items for others. Thea spent her last year at Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with hospice care from Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice in which she received excellent care.

Thea is survived by her two daughters, Martha Ferris and Barbara Ferris. She was the beloved grandmother to her three grandchildren: Tenley Chlaupek (Devin Kosovo), Thomas Chlaupek (Brittney), and Timothy Chlaupek. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond A. Ferris, daughter Mary Ferris, sister Marta M. Murphy, brother Joseph Schlomberg, sister Mia Schlomberg, and brother Ewald Schlomberg.

The family is so grateful for all those who provided care, love, and support toward the end of Thea’s life amongst the staff at Village House and the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 22, at 10:00 am at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport, RI. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Thea’s honor to the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 438 East Main Road, # 100, Middletown, RI 02842, www.visitingnursehh.org.

