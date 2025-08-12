Buzzing Around Newport: Newport Fire Department Captain Chris Garofalo Hangs Up His Helmet After 25 Years

Captain Chris Garofalo was met with an unexpected gathering of friends and family when he wrapped up his final shift at headquarters on July 25. The humble firefighter had told his sister, Erica, he didn’t want any fanfare after 25 years of service. But a chance encounter with Newport Fire Chief Harp Donnelly in May set the stage for a fitting send-off for Garofalo—whose boots may be retired, but whose legacy will continue to burn brightly.

After a round of applause and hugs, Newport Fire Alarm sounded, and Rob Henry’s voice filled Station 1. “This is Newport Fire Alarm, on the air, to recognize and celebrate a highly valued member of our department for 25 years of dedicated service,” announced Henry, who went on to share highlights from Garofalo’s career. Most of his service was spent on the line as a firefighter and Rhode Island State Cardiac Emergency Medical Technician—selflessly, empathetically, and courageously responding to emergencies throughout Newport County.

Garofalo, who was promoted to Captain of Fire Inspection on December 14, 2018, was praised for his “eagle eye, analytical mind, quick wit, and relentless drive behind the scenes.” Henry credited him with saving lives, preserving property, and educating Newport’s youth about the importance of fire safety.

Newport Fire Alarm cleared at 16:06, closing with a promise to carry on his commitment to ensuring “people can get out,” and offering a wish for “northern breezes pushing lightly from the back of his canoe and the warmth of the mountain sun on his face” as he enjoys his well-earned retirement.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!