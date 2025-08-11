$789,000 Aquidneck Island Escape Listed by Connor Dowd

4 Wabasso Terrace, Middletown, RI | 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,880 sq ft | Offered by Connor Dowd of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Realty for $789,000.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Middletown, this light-filled residence offers a rare combination of privacy, generous space, and prime coastal location.

The living room’s soaring cathedral ceilings and skylights create an airy, sun-washed ambiance, while central air ensures year-round comfort. The primary suite features a walk-in closet and full en suite bath, complemented by two additional spacious bedrooms and three full baths in total.

A finished lower level offers remarkable versatility—ideal for a game room, home office, gym, or potential in-law suite. Outside, a large backyard invites both entertaining and quiet afternoons, while the expansive back deck is perfect for summer gatherings.

Within minutes, residents can reach Sachuest Point, area beaches, vineyards, golf courses, parks, and downtown Newport. Nearby shops, restaurants, and schools are an easy walk away, making this property an exceptional blend of convenience and coastal living.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

