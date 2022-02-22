Rhode Island Society Sons of the Revolution Hold Washington Salute at the Redwood Library & Athenaeum

It is George Washington’s 290th birthday today and the Rhode Island Society Sons of the Revolution held their annual salute in his honor this morning at the Redwood Library & Athenaeum. Staged at the Houdon statue of Washington on the Redwood grounds, Col. Roy D. Lauth, Sr., President of RISR presided over the proceedings with Benedict Leca, Executive Director of the Redwood giving welcoming remarks and Col. Ronald Barnes, 1st VP RISR delivering a brief history of the life of Washington. The tribute to America’s first President concluded with a musket salute by the Artillery Company of Newport under the Command of Col. Robert Beebe, Colonel Commanding.

