Obituary: Ruth Nolan Dunn (1931-2025)

Ruth Adele Ann Nolan Dunn of Newport and Middletown, RI passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at St. Clare Nursing Home in Newport. The family is deeply grateful to all of Ruth’s caregivers for their kindness and compassion over the past year.

Ruth was born on Rhode Island Independence Day, May 4, 1931, in Newport, RI, to John Lawrence Augustus Nolan and Lulu Hassell Nolan. She graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy, attended The Elms College, and earned her nursing degree from the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing in 1952.

On August 8, 1953, Ruth married the love of her life, Thomas David Dunn at St. Joseph’s Church in Newport. Together they shared 50 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2003. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, and GG, whose greatest joy was her large family, which continues to grow.

Ruth began her career as a registered nurse at Newport Hospital and later continued as a private duty nurse until her retirement in 1984.

Ruth was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport where she served for many years as Eucharistic Minister and on the Ministry of Sick helping fellow parishioners in their times of need. Ruth also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, delivering nourishment and kindness to members of the community.

Most importantly, Ruth was the Dunn Family’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman of the Board. She lovingly nurtured four rambunctious—though at times angelic—children, all while supporting the many activities and events connected to her husband’s career as a teacher, principal of Thompson Junior High School, and member of the Newport School Committee. Ruth’s love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren created countless cherished memories that will live on for generations.

Summers were happily spent by the water. Ruth was a longtime member of the Third Beach Club, where she raised her children and grandchildren, enjoyed days with Tom, and cherished friendships in the “Third Beach circle.” When the club closed, she continued her beach days just a few steps away at Peabody’s Beach.

Beyond the shoreline, Ruth loved playing bridge with many groups; she was an avid and competitive player who cherished both the game and the friendships it brought. She also enjoyed tennis and golf, remaining active and engaged throughout her life.

Ruth and Tom enjoyed traveling together during their retirement years. Their most memorable trips include visits to Ireland and Saba, a small scenic island in the Dutch Caribbean where Ruth’s mother Lulu was born.

Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Dunn, Sr; her parents John and Lulu Hassell; and a sister Caroline who passed shortly after birth.

Ruth is survived by her children Sheila Dunn, Thomas Dunn Jr. (Jeannie), John Dunn Sr., and Teresa Haas (Gerald). She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Megan Anderson Cawley (Michael), John Dunn (Megan), Matthew Dunn (Amy), Patrick Dunn (Katie), Maureen Dunn Glancy (Howard), Martin Dunn (Melanie), Alicia Haas, Gerald Haas III (Stefanie), Justin Haas, and Thomas Dunn. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Peyton Dunn, Chase Dunn, Nolan Glancy, Maggie Glancy, Hailey Dunn, Kailin Cawley, Jack Dunn, and Thomas Haas, who brought her endless joy. Ruth was thrilled to learn earlier this summer that another great-grandchild is on the way.

Ruth leaves behind extended family members Kathleen Mills Dunn, Cynthia Miller Dunn, and Jamie Anderson along with many nieces and nephews.

She joined her best friend of 90 years, Eula Curtis, in heaven, who also passed away just a few hours before Ruth on August 19th.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, August 25 from 4-7pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 26 at 10:00 am, St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd West, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown.

Memorial donations in Ruth’s honor may be made to St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840, https://www.stmarynewportri.org/.

