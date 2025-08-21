Newport Introduces New Tax Bills and Utility Payment Upgrades

Newport residents will notice changes to how they pay city bills this month as officials roll out upgrades to both the tax and utility billing systems.

Tax bills arriving in mailboxes feature a new design with clearer account details, a customer portal link, and totals that factor in all eligible exemptions. The city has also extended the first-quarter due date to Sept. 5, a month later than the traditional Aug. 5 deadline. That change also shifts the tax appeal period, which will now run from Sept. 5 through Dec. 4.

Updated tax rates show a slight decrease across most categories: $7.177 for owner-occupied properties, $8.689 for non-owner occupied, and $10.766 for commercial. The personal property rate remains $14.880.

Meanwhile, the Department of Utilities is preparing to launch a new billing platform aimed at making payments more secure and convenient. The system will allow customers to pay online with Apple Pay, Venmo, or Google Pay, with no processing fees. Options for paperless billing and pay-by-text will also be available.

All customers will receive new account numbers in their August bills and will need to re-enroll in services like autopay once the platform goes live. The first online bills under the new system are expected by the end of the month and will include an updated sewer use charge of $25.97 per 1,000 gallons, effective Aug. 1.

As part of the transition, in-person utility payments will only be accepted at the Department of Utilities office at 70 Halsey St. City Hall will no longer process those payments.

For help, residents can call the Utilities Billing Office at (401) 845-5604 or email utilitybilling@cityofnewport.com.

