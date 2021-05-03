RIP Dr. William A. Watkinson II

Dr. William A. Watkinson, II, age 79, longtime resident of Newport passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021 at the Village House Rehab Center in Newport. He was the loving husband of Janet (Hoffman) Watkinson for the last 52 years.

Bill was born on March 23, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Watkinson and Vona (Cox) Watkinson. After several years in Indiana, his parents moved to Newport and purchased the longtime family home at 372 Broadway where his father established a Chiropractic practice. After graduating from the Tilton School in New Hampshire, Bill continued his studies at Florida Southern College where he earned his bachelor’s degree. After serving his country from 1964-1966 as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, he continued his education at the Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis. It was during this time that he met his wife Janet, and they married in December 1968.

After completing his time at Lincoln, Bill and Jan moved to Newport in 1970 where he joined his father’s practice as a Chiropractic physician. During his 42 years in practice, Bill truly loved his work and was devoted and caring to his patients. Bill also served as the President of the Chiropractic Society of RI from 1976-1977, was recognized as Chiropractor of the year in 1984, and was named the Rhode Island delegate to the National Chiropractic Convention in 1987. Outside of work he served his community as an active member of the Rotary Club and in various roles at Trinity Church, serving on the Vestry as well as teaching Sunday School with his wife. During his rare moments of free time, he enjoyed summer days at Hazards Beach with his family and in later years going to PPAC with his closest friends. His favorite pastimes were napping and enjoying a good meal.

Bill is survived by his wife Janet Watkinson along with their three children: William Watkinson III and his wife Diane of Norwalk, CT, Sarah Steuerwald and her husband Scott of Middletown, CT, and John Watkinson of Middletown, RI. He also leaves behind six beloved grandchildren: Alexandra, Elizabeth, Catie, Julia, Matthew, and Jordan. Bill is also survived by his brother Dr. Toby Watkinson and his wife Rhonda of San Diego, CA.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 6, from 4:00PM-7:00PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral Services for Dr. Watkinson will be held on Friday, May 7, at 10:00 am at Trinity Church, Queen Anne Square, Newport. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org.

