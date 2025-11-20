Obituary: Paul J. Berdy (1946-2025)

Paul J. Berdy, 79, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at his home on November 18, 2025. He was the devoted husband of Deborah (McCutcheon) Berdy, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, on January 21, 1946, Paul was the son of the late John and Ann (Johnston) Berdy. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1964 and, soon after, answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

Paul served two tours in Vietnam and was stationed at Parris Island, SC; Camp Lejeune, NC; Vietnam; Okinawa; Wake Island; and Cuba. His courage and dedication were recognized with two Purple Hearts and the Silver Star Medal, awarded for his heroic actions on January 25, 1967, when he rescued a pilot and co-pilot from their burning helicopter in Vietnam. Following his 4 years of active duty, Paul continued to serve two additional years as a reservist in the USMC.

Throughout his life, Paul remained deeply connected to the Marine Corps community. He was an honored guest at numerous USMC Birthday Balls in Newport and with the Rhode Island Marine Corps League. He was also given the privilege of walking alongside the Moving Vietnam Wall during its ceremony in Newport, a moment of profound honor and remembrance.

Paul began a long and dedicated career with National Grid, working as a lineman, welder, and electrician. He retired in 2003, eager to spend more time with his family-especially his beloved granddaughters.

Paul and Deborah shared a love of travel, exploring destinations across the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. Their most cherished adventures were in Scotland, where they created lasting memories with extended family.

A proud veteran, Paul supported organizations including the Marine Corps League, Disabled American Veterans, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. His commitment to fellow servicemen and women was unwavering. He found a deep sense of brotherhood among his fellow Aquidneck Island veterans, and his cherished Thursday Lunch Crew gave him not only the chance to share memories and laughter, but also the enduring gift of camaraderie that enriched his life.

Paul is survived by his wife Deborah; their twin sons, Paul Berdy and his wife Stephanie of Middletown, and Bryan Berdy and his wife Whitney of Newport; and four treasured granddaughters, Hannah, Abigail, Emily, and Eloise. He also leaves his brother John Berdy of Warwick, RI. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Salvatore Rafalla, and his sister Catherine Neff.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 23, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM at United Congregational Church, Valley Road, Middletown, followed by burial with full military honors at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center https://mlkccenter.org/

