Monique Madeleine Panaggio passed away at home on August 24, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1926, in Versailles, France, to Colonel Henri and Mme. Germaine (Drouin) Rouger. She graduated from Lycee de Jeune Filles, Casablanca, in 1943.

She met and married Leonard J. Panaggio in 1944 while he was stationed in Casablanca during World War II. They were married for sixty-seven years before his passing in 2012.

Monique was a reporter in Sturbridge, MA for the Worcester Telegram and did apprentice work in public relations and publicity for Old Sturbridge Village, served as Executive Secretary of the Newport Publicity Commission, writer and correspondent for the Philadelphia Bulletin, Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Social Spectator Magazine, Public Relations Director of the Preservation Society of Newport County for over 30 years, on the Board of Directors for the American Friends of Lafayette, served on the Women’s Committee of the Rhode Island Bicentennial Commission, past president of Christmas in Newport, recipient of the silver medal from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of France, member of the Tourist and Travel Industry Association of America, past president of the Alliance Francaise, Newport, on the Board of Directors for the Automobile Club of Rhode Island, member of Rhode Island Press Association, served on the Board of the Rhode Island Heritage Commission and the Board of Directors of New England/USA and recipient of “Woman of the Year In Travel Award”. She was recognized in the Congressional Record, House of Representatives, Message From The Senate, in 1984 as an outstanding citizen for her 30 years of dedicated service, promoting Newport and the State of Rhode Island.

Monique had tremendous energy and creativity. She earned the respect and friendship of countless people for her imagination, drive, and deep commitment to the community and the State of Rhode Island. She was especially proud to be a naturalized citizen.

She is survived by her children Madeleine J. Panaggio and Leonard C. Panaggio, three granddaughters, Lauren, Lisa and Lianna Panaggio.

She will be fondly remembered for her patience, kindness, generosity, beautiful French accent, great sense of humor, wonderful French cooking, addiction to milk chocolate and cookies, and the love she shared for her family and all nine grandpets.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or The Potter League For Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI.