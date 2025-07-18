Obituary: Virginia Eagan (1937-2025)

Virginia C. Eagan, 87, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025. She was born on November 17, 1937 to Nicola and Donata Calitri in Providence, RI. She is survived by her daughter Virginia E. Curtis and her husband Jeffrey T. Curtis; her son Owen L. Eagan III and his wife Nicole Eagan; her grandchildren Owen R. Eagan, Madeline C. Eagan and John R. Eagan; her sister Marie Dowiot; and sister-in-law Janet Calitri. She was predeceased by her sisters Filomena Lomi and Anna Verna, and her brother Anthony J. Calitri.

She attended Holy Ghost School and Classical High School in Providence, RI. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rhode Island where she was also a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

For most of her professional career, she served as an English teacher and later as a dean at Thompson Junior High School in Newport, RI. She also served as a manager and hostess for the Preservation Society of Newport County for many years while working for the Newport school department and into her retirement. Her later careers involved working as an event coordinator for Perfect Surroundings, Inc., a Newport-based special events design and planning company, and a manager of the Newport County office of Volunteers in Action.

In addition, she was always engaged in a number of volunteer activities which included serving as a board member of the Junior League of Fall River, Inc.; a board member of the Tiverton Women’s Community Club; a board member and the first woman commodore of the Tiverton Yacht Club; a board member and president of Stopover Services in Middletown, RI; a member of the Friends of St. Anne’s; a volunteer with the Newport Division of the American Cancer Society; treasurer of the Tiverton Chapter of the American Heart Fund Campaign; president of the Women’s Club of Newport County; and a board member of the Marine Museum in Fall River.

Her public service included serving as a board member and chair of the Tiverton Water Authority; a board member, treasurer and chair of the Building Committee of Tiverton Library Services; and vice president of the Tiverton Land Trust. She was also active in her church and served as a board member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church and an advisor for the Catholic Youth Organization.

Her personal interests included playing Bridge and Mah-jongg with her close friends. She also loved going to the beach, playing golf and tennis, travelling around the world and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 21, 2025 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Connors Memorial Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, RI-114, Portsmouth, RI 02871. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 265 Stafford Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Tiverton Public Library.

