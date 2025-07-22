Obituary: Mary Carter Knecht (1952-2025)

Mary Susan Carter Knecht was born in 1952 in Newport, Rhode Island to Esther (nee Kinsley) and Edward Carter. She leaves behind daughter Katherine, husband Stephen, and sisters Alice (Michael) Carter-Bull, Trish (Moe) Dixon, Liza Baldwin, and Ellen (Patrick) Dawson. On May 27th, 2025, she joined her brothers Michael and Eddie Carter in the afterlife. Her many nieces, nephews, and godchildren were her joy, and she was (objectively and always) their favorite aunt.

She dedicated her life and career to helping others, and served her communities in San Francisco, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over 40 years while practicing social work. She was a leader at By the Bay Health (formerly Hospice by the Bay), where she took pride in mentoring social workers and assisting families in their most difficult moments. Her fierce advocacy for the right for terminal patients to die with dignity has benefitted countless families.

Mary was also, without any close competition, the funniest person that her friends, family, acquaintances, neighbors, and even strangers had ever met. She was an incredible friend to many, but especially her “Goddesses,” from University of Rhode Island, and her women’s group in Marin. Her storytelling, singing, occasional pranks, and loving hugs will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow with which her family and communities say goodbye to her. It is impossible to fill the hole she left behind. But for those who wish to try, consider serving others as she did, and finding laughter wherever and whenever you can.

Mary’s memorial will take place on July 26, 2025 at Valley Memorial in Novato. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to By the Bay Health (or your local hospice nonprofit foundation).

A Live Stream of the Memorial Service which will take place in California on July 26th, at 12:45 PM PST can be found here: https://www.viewlogies.net/valley/Y1-dEN5to?pin=733523

If needed, Pin No. is 733523. Memorial will be recorded for later viewing.

