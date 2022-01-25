RIP Vincent P. Roggero

Vincent P. Roggero, 98, born in Newport, Rhode Island to Frank and Camilla Roggero (Pellegrino) was the youngest of six. He passed away at home on January 18, 2022. He attended De La Salle Academy where he walked uphill, both ways, in rain/snow, and swam home during the 1938 hurricane. A young entrepreneur, he and his brothers parked cars on his family farm for the Newport Jazz and Folk Festival making quite a bit of cash “back in the day”. Upon graduating, Vinnie enlisted in the Army during World War II as an Expert Gunner Marksman and a Telegraph & Telephone Lineman. He earned a Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, American Theater Campaign Ribbon & European African Middle Eastern Campaign Award. After honorable discharge in 1945 (after the military discovered that his Mom had all of her boys enlisted at the same time), he went on to work as a Federal Employee at the Newport Naval Station. Vinnie was an inventor at heart. He married the love of his life, Lorraine Campagna Konchar in 1963, and this is where Vinnie became “Winnie” and he enjoyed every day of their time together. Upon retiring, he worked at the Sheraton Hotel with his dear friend and neighbor, Ralph Morgan. Ralph’s wife, Julie, shared the fountain of youth with Winnie and they laughed together up until their 90’s which is amazing and truly a blessing.

Winnie could fix anything from Lawnmowers to cars and boats (sometimes it included duct tape and John Deere colored paint) He loved yard work (quite a green thumb) and feeding the birds and his squirrel friend, Pete. His mechanical mastery was an amazing asset to all of us. He passed his legacy on to his grandson Matt.

Winnie would always greet people with a smile and tell a story or two, sometimes with a drink in one hand (in case of “snakebite”) and a pipe/cigar in the other. He had the gift to make people laugh and made friends wherever he went. He never complained when someone needed him and would drop whatever he was doing to lend a helping hand.

Winnie Enjoyed:

His siblings, Marcy, Harry, Frankie “Sugar”, Joe and Mary Dutra. They saw each other at least once a week and were never short on fun. They each played an instrument even if one of the instruments was The Spoons. Sadly, upon losing his siblings his nephews (Jimmy, Joey, Paul and Harry) carried on the tradition of a strong family bond.

Hunting (cocktail walks) with his lifelong friend Harold Morgan. Harold’s beautiful wife Vi, put up with Winnie’s shenanigans and loved him anyway; Playing the guitar and singing around the campfire with friends; Playing Horseshoes; The Beach; The Point; Cape Cod; The Barn; Nascar with Jimmy (Snacks compliments of Jane, which had a good taste); Dancing the night away with too many dance partners to mention, but you know who you are!; Breakfast at Chris’s Diner; Lunch at Newport Grand; Ice Cream at Helger’s; Foxwoods; Christmas Eve hosted by John and Lisa Hassett-Silvia; Family Picnics; Mumford Avenue (Cherry bombs in trash cans)!; Painting with Watercolors and Acrylic; Whistling Jingle Bells all year long and Chatting with all of his kind Neighbors.

Playing and teaching, his great-great grandchildren, Max and Maddie, was the highlight of his last nine years and he loved to watch Max play baseball and hockey. He was so proud of his granddaughter Rebecca, her accomplishments and hard work ethic. Rebecca and Winnie took care of and complimented each other.

To everyone that touched his life, he is so grateful and loved you all! “Salute”

Winnie wanted to share a few thoughts with you and asked that you not mourn, but celebrate his life.

1. Don’t sweat the small stuff and never go to bed angry. Have a positive attitude and be kind to all living things.

2. Live, Love and Work hard. Never stop moving, be strong, never panic, and Think!!

3. Maintain your Vehicle and Carry Water just in case.

4. DANCE!!

Winnie leaves the following family members with a lifetime of happy memories and he will be dearly missed:

Krissy and Mike Sumner (Daughter & Son-in-Law), Portsmouth RI

Dan and Mary (Marie) Konchar (Son & Daughter-in-Law), Newport RI

Matthew Sumner (Grandson) Portsmouth RI

Rebecca Sumner (Granddaughter); Max and Madison Helger (Great Grandchildren) Portsmouth RI

Kerri Konchar (Granddaughter) Keira and Akela (Great Granddaughters; Kaliyah (Great-great granddaughter) Georgia

Danny and Nicky Konchar (Grandson and Granddaughter in law) Dillon and Jenna (Great grandchildren) Middletown RI

Many beloved nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, Funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of Winnie’s life will be held in the Spring/Summer.

Donations can be made in honor of his buddy “Solo” to: Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood Street, Fall River, MA 02724.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!