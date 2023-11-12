RPL’s Rayden Completes $2.25M Sale of Barrington Contemporary Home

Residential Properties Ltd. announce the sale of 17 Willow Way in Barrington for $2.25 million. RPL Sales Associate Eddie Rayden proudly represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

West-facing, panoramic views of Narragansett Bay and Allin’s Cove make this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath Contemporary home in Barrington a rare slice of coastal beauty. Located in the sought-after Alfred Drowne neighborhood, this dynamic abode with features galore includes automatic lights, full-length glass windows, and exceptional styling.

The sleek design begins on the ground floor with a foyer, mudroom, and access to the integral single and tandem garages. Upstairs, the open living area showcases oak hardwood flooring and high ceilings with a massive, wrap-around composite deck allowing for unparalleled entertaining. The cutting-edge chef’s kitchen presents Euro-style cabinetry, a large waterfall center island, and Bosch appliances. A water-facing den and a spacious bedroom suite with private bath complete the main floor.

The top floor’s vaulted primary suite features a skylighted bath with a walk-in tile shower and double vanity. A third suite with a private deck and a fourth bed/bath complete this dynamic home. Barrington offers the amenities of the Rhode Island Country Club and Barrington Yacht Club. Local beaches and a coastal bike path stretching from Bristol to Providence continue the sparkling seaside lifestyle.

Residing in Barrington with his wife and two children, Sales Associate Eddie Rayden is a respected figure in RI real estate, having received the Greater Providence Board of Realtors® Circle of Sales Excellence Gold Award each year from 2020 to 2022. In addition, Rhode Island Monthly recognized him with a Professional Excellence in Real Estate award each year from 2020 to 2023. Before joining the team at Residential Properties, Eddie was Director of National Promotion for Radio Disney in a marketing career distinguished by a high level of customer service and negotiation skill. To find out more about Eddie and to view his listings, please visit Agent4Good.com.

