Obituary: Eugene Elshant (1933-2023)

Eugene Elshant, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Born at home in Portsmouth RI, Eugene was a lifelong resident of the town. He was the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Mendonca) Elshant. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann (Faria) Elshant and loving father of the late Anita (Elshant) Holiday.

He developed a passion for carpentry at a young age. After honing his skills, Eugene joined the Newport carpenters union, where he gained valuable experience and camaraderie, making friends wherever he went. During this time he became an invaluable contributor to the construction of the Newport bridge, in which he took great pride.

Eugene’s dedication to carpentry extended beyond professional projects. With the help of friends and family, he built three homes, each one a reflection of his craftsmanship, dedication, and the deep bonds he shared with his loved ones. Eugene’s infectious laughter and playful spirit were a hallmark of his family reunions and pool parties in the 2nd home he’d built. Beyond his carpentry, Eugene was a man of diverse interests and unwavering commitment to family. He served honorably in the National Guard for seven years, demonstrating his patriotism and dedication to his country.

Eugene’s life was enriched by the love of his wife, Ann, to whom he was married for 63 years. Together, they embarked on countless adventures, traveling to destinations like Alaska, Arizona, Europe, and Portugal. Eugene loved New Hampshire, where he spent winters, weekends, and precious moments with Ann, Anita and her husband Jim, his 3 grandsons and 3 great-grandsons along with other family and friends at his vacation home in Conway, NH. His love for the outdoors extended to skiing, a sport he actively pursued until the age of 81.

Eugene’s life was a testament to his belief in God, the importance of family, and the unwavering strength of the human spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, his legacy forever imprinted on the hearts and minds of those who remain. Gene was an active parishioner at St. Barnabas church and a devout catholic, he faithfully attended mass weekly and spent many years volunteering time for the church feast in the kitchen.

Gene leaves son-in-law James Holiday III (Anita), his grandsons; Christopher Holiday and wife Lauren of Acushnet, MA, Richard Holiday and Fiancé Stepfanie of Portsmouth and Steven Holiday, of North Providence.

He is also survived by his great-grandsons Christopher James Holiday Jr., Benjamin Eugene Holiday, and Spencer Holiday. Gene also leaves his sister Arleen Silveira of Middletown.

Gene was the brother of the late George Elshant, Alfred Elshant, Virginia Carrellas, and Mary Elshant.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November17, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 18, at 9:00 AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you please donate to The Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman Street, #306, Providence, RI 02906 or to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

