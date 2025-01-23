Salve Regina University Receives $5 Million Gift for New Student Center Pavilion

Salve Regina University is set to enhance its oceanfront campus with a transformative new addition: a student center pavilion funded by a $5 million gift from Trustee Barbara A. Papitto. The university announced the donation Thursday, describing the project as a major step forward in fostering community and enriching student life.

The Papitto Pavilion, a 5,400-square-foot wooden structure, will be located between Gerety Hall, the hub for student life, and McKillop Library on Ochre Point Avenue. Designed by DBVW Architects of Providence, the pavilion will preserve and complement the historic Barbara Mallardi Rose Garden, which surrounds it.

Construction is slated to begin in summer 2025, with the pavilion expected to open at the start of the fall 2026 semester. The student center pavilion will serve as a flexible space for programming and events, accommodating up to 300 people in a lecture-style setup and featuring a catering kitchen.

“Barbara Papitto is recognized across our state for her incredible generosity and devotion to reducing barriers for people through education,” said Salve Regina President Kelli J. Armstrong. “As we continue to extend our Salve Compass program, the Papitto Pavilion will be a place for the kinds of retreats and career-connected speakers and programs that empower our students to chart their educational journey with purpose. It will also give our student organizations a dedicated and beautiful space to hold their events and build community. We are eternally grateful to Barbara and all she does for our university.”

Papitto shared her excitement about supporting Salve Regina’s mission and its students. “Salve has built innovative programs that bring rigorous academics together with a focus on purpose and service. I’m continually impressed by their students’ accomplishments and the depth of their commitment to the mercy mission,” she said. “Knowing that our gift will play a part in continuing Salve’s work guiding young people to lead purposeful and meaningful lives and careers is a wonderful legacy.”

The pavilion’s design features a hipped metal roof inspired by historic greenhouses and multiple arched glass doors on three sides, giving it a garden folly appearance. The plans, reviewed and approved by the Newport Historic District Commission, ensure the structure complements Newport’s architectural heritage.

Papitto’s $5 million donation will cover the entire cost of the project, underscoring her dedication to education and to creating opportunities for students.

The new student center pavilion will provide a much-needed space for collaboration, connection, and personal growth, reinforcing Salve Regina’s mission to deliver a transformative educational experience.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

