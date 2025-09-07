Rhode Island Rallies Past Stony Brook 31-17 After Weather Delay

Rhode Island overcame a two-hour-and-45-minute weather delay and a 10-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Stony Brook 31-17 Saturday night.

After a special teams turnover set up a Stony Brook touchdown, the Rams (2-0, 2-0 CAA Football) trailed 10-0 late in the opening quarter. But a dominant second quarter swung the game. Quarterback Devin Farrell connected with Marquis Buchanan for a 12-yard score, then Leisaan Hibbert intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to give Rhode Island its first lead. A 35-yard field goal from Garth White and a 1-yard touchdown pass from Farrell to Antwain Littleton Jr. capped a 24-0 quarter for the Rams, sending them into halftime ahead 24-10.

Stony Brook (0-2, 0-1 CAA) cut the deficit to one score early in the fourth, but Littleton answered with a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the final minutes to seal the victory. Littleton finished with 122 rushing yards, a touchdown on the ground, and a receiving score. Farrell completed 20 of 34 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Buchanan added five catches for 71 yards and a score, surpassing 2,000 career receiving yards.

The win marked head coach Jim Fleming’s 50th with Rhode Island, making him just the third coach in program history to reach that milestone. Linebacker A.J. Pena led the defense with 10 tackles and a sack, while Rohan Davy and Moses Meus also recorded sacks.

Rhode Island visits Holy Cross next Saturday in a non-conference matchup scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

