Traffic safety advocates deliver holiday message: “Designate before you celebrate”

Rhode Island traffic safety advocates are urging residents to prioritize safe, sober driving this holiday season with a clear message: plan ahead before celebrating.

Speaking at a joint news conference, officials highlighted the importance of making responsible decisions to reduce impaired driving and save lives.

“Our highway fatalities are 18 fewer than last year. That means 18 people made the right decision,” said Peter Alviti, director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. “This holiday season, we want everyone to make good choices and get home safely.”

The push comes amid a year marked by aggressive DUI enforcement across the state. Rhode Island State Police have made 944 arrests for impaired driving so far in 2023.

“We have additional patrols focused on identifying and arresting impaired drivers,” said Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police. “Anyone found operating under the influence will face full legal consequences.”

A call to plan ahead

Officials emphasized the importance of planning for a safe way home before celebrating.

“If there’s even a chance you might drink or use cannabis, don’t drive,” said Colonel Bradford Connor, president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association. “Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or arrange to stay where you are. The options are there—it’s up to you to make the responsible choice.”

Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast, echoed the message: “With safe rides available at your fingertips, there’s no excuse for impaired driving.”

Wesley Pennington, program director for MADD Rhode Island, called on the public to pledge their commitment to safe driving. “The holiday season is a time for joy, but it’s also a dangerous time on the roads. Before you celebrate, designate!”

A community effort

The Rhode Island Brewers Guild also joined the call for responsible celebrations.

“Our members are committed to promoting responsible enjoyment of craft beer,” said Nils Weldy, executive director of the guild. “Let’s make designated drivers an integral part of our culture.”

Sobering statistics

The holiday season often sees an uptick in impaired driving incidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 1,062 people lost their lives in drunk driving crashes nationwide in December 2022, the highest in 15 years.

In Rhode Island, first-time offenders for DUI face steep penalties, including fines, mandatory license suspensions, and possible jail time.

A shared responsibility

As celebrations ramp up, officials hope the message resonates with all Rhode Islanders.

“Make the smart choice,” said Alviti. “Designate before you celebrate—and help us ensure everyone makes it home safely this holiday season.”

