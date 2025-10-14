Savannah Bananas Coming to Gillette Stadium in 2026

Get ready, New England — the greatest show in sports is headed our way.

The Savannah Bananas announced Monday that their wildly popular Banana Ball will make its Gillette Stadium debut on August 28 and 29, 2026, as part of the team’s 2026 World Tour. The Bananas will face off against the brand-new Loco Beach Coconuts in two games of their signature, fan-first spectacle that mashes up baseball, dance, and pure chaos.

Expect choreographed celebrations, outrageous uniforms, walk-up song performances, breakdancing coaches, and enough crowd interaction to make a rock concert jealous.

The Bananas — known for selling out MLB and NFL venues across the country — are taking their act to 14 major league parks and 9 football stadiums in 2026. But the stop at Gillette will mark a first for the Patriots’ home turf, which has hosted everything from the Army-Navy Game to the NHL Winter Classic — and now, baseball’s most entertaining circus.

Fans can enter the Banana Ball Ticket Lottery at bananaball.com/tickets through October 31, 2025, for a shot at purchasing tickets. Joining the list doesn’t guarantee entry — lucky fans will be randomly selected about two months before the games to buy seats.

For more on the team that’s redefining America’s pastime, visit thesavannahbananas.com.

🍌 Banana Ball is coming to Foxborough — and it’s going to be bananas.

