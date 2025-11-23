Newport Schools May Hire Outside Investigator After Videos Show Multiple Assaults on Special Needs Student

The Newport School Committee will meet in Executive Session on Wednesday, Nov. 26, to address serious allegations involving multiple incidents at Rogers High School, including a widely reported assault of a student with special needs.

Committee members are expected to consider hiring an independent investigator to conduct a full review of the situation. The reports have raised alarm among city councilors, school leaders, and families across the community.

“We are deeply troubled by the recent reports from Rogers High School, and we share the community’s concern for the safety and well-being of our students,” School Committee Chair James Dring said. “To restore trust and fully understand the scope of the issues, we must move swiftly to appoint an independent entity to examine these reports as thoroughly and transparently as possible.”

If approved, the independent investigation would run alongside an active criminal investigation by the Newport Police Department.

The School Committee says the review will look not only at the specific incidents but also at broader school policies, procedures, and how the district responded, with the goal of identifying any systemic problems and recommending corrective actions.

Newport City Council Chair and Mayor Charles M. Holder voiced support for the move.

“The City Council is extremely concerned by the nature of the allegations coming from Rogers High School,” Holder said. “We fully support the School Committee’s decision to hire an independent investigator and stand in full solidarity with efforts to ensure Newport’s schools remain a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for all students.”

More information is expected after Wednesday’s Executive Session.

