Secretary Raimondo tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a statement from her office.

“Today, after experiencing mild symptoms, Secretary Raimondo tested positive for COVID using an at-home antigen test. She is fully-vaccinated and boosted, and she is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms. She is sharing the news of her positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

“The Secretary’s office is conducting contact tracing and we are in the process of notifying those with whom she may have been a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. Secretary Raimondo will isolate at home for a period of five days and will return to the office after testing negative for the virus. During that time, she will continue to work from home.”

