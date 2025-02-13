Senator Reed Secures $300K to Strengthen RI’s Capacity to Combat Wildfires

Rhode Island has received $306,457 in federal funds to enhance its wildfire response efforts, thanks to U.S. Senator Jack Reed. These funds aim to help the state contain and suppress wildfires, improve training, and utilize prescribed burns to mitigate risks.

This month, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Forest Fire Program announced a free, five-day entry-level wildfire suppression course. Open to participants aged 18 and older, the training will cover essential tools, tactics, and strategies. Classes are scheduled for June, with priority enrollment given to municipal firefighters and DEM employees. Registration is open until the end of the month.

Rhode Island experienced 75 wildfires last year, primarily between mid-October and mid-November. DEM warns that climate change is fueling warmer, drier conditions, leading to prolonged fire seasons and increased wildfire risks.

“DEM is putting federal funds to work investing in equipment and expanding their outreach and training,” said Senator Reed, a member of the Appropriations Committee, which oversees funding for the U.S. Forest Service. “These efforts help protect lives, livelihoods, and property from the growing threat of wildfires.”

DEM reported treating 130 acres of state land with prescribed burns last year, nearly tripling the previous year’s efforts. The agency also cleared brush to create shaded fuel breaks and has trained 46 new wildland firefighters over the past two years.

In 2023, DEM’s Fire Program received $132,561 from the U.S. Forest Service for salary, benefits, overtime, and training expenses. An additional $38,896 was allocated to boost Rhode Island’s Volunteer Fire Capacity, supporting equipment purchases and firefighter training. Another $135,000, secured under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funded specialized firefighting equipment and a mini excavator.

Senator Reed helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated over $7 billion to wildfire mitigation nationwide. However, federal funding faces uncertainty as the Trump Administration has frozen disbursements, and Congressional Republicans consider clawing back unspent funds. Senate Democrats have criticized these moves, citing their impact on forest management, firefighter hiring, and wildfire response capabilities.

