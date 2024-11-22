Senate Passes Alzheimer’s Reauthorization Act, Impacting 25,000 Rhode Islanders

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Reauthorization Act (S.3775), a bipartisan measure aimed at enhancing public health responses to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Championed by U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and cosponsored by Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), the bill reauthorizes the original Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, first enacted in 2018. With this legislation, state and local public health departments will receive renewed support to increase early detection and diagnosis, reduce dementia risks, and bolster caregiver assistance.

The measure, already approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in September, now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

“Getting this bill across the finish line is a win for the 25,000 Rhode Islanders living with Alzheimer’s, their families, and the health of future generations,” Senator Reed said. “We must continue making progress against Alzheimer’s by improving early detection, advancing care, and alleviating the burden on unpaid caregivers.”

In Rhode Island, the Department of Health (RIDOH) has received $3.4 million in BOLD Act grants since 2018, enabling the state to implement dementia interventions that prioritize early detection, risk reduction, and prevention of avoidable hospitalizations.

Nationwide, over 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and the financial toll is staggering. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates the annual cost of care at $360 billion, including $231 billion in Medicare and Medicaid expenses—a $15 billion increase from last year.

One in three older Americans dies with dementia, making it a critical focus of federal health initiatives.

Senator Reed, who serves on the Appropriations subcommittee overseeing National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding, has been a strong advocate for Alzheimer’s research. The fiscal year 2025 budget includes a $275 million boost for Alzheimer’s research. Since 2019, NIH has awarded over $53 million to researchers at Brown University and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston to improve care for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

Earlier this year, Reed also supported the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, both signed into law by President Biden.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

