Sen. Reed Files $914 Billion FY26 Defense Bill, Emphasizes Bipartisan National Security Priorities

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.), alongside Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), introduced the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Wednesday, outlining $914 billion in national defense funding.

Reed called the legislation “a strong, bipartisan commitment” to keeping America safe in the face of rising global threats, citing competition from China and Russia, as well as emerging cyber and space risks.

“This bill equips our forces to meet today’s challenges with strength and resolve,” said Reed. “It ensures resources are directed toward real national security priorities, not partisan agendas.”

The package includes $879 billion for the Department of Defense and $35 billion for national security initiatives in the Department of Energy.

Key highlights:

Submarines: Funding for five Columbia-class and $2.02 billion for a Virginia-class submarine—$1.2 billion above the Pentagon’s original request.

Funding for five Columbia-class and $2.02 billion for a Virginia-class submarine—$1.2 billion above the Pentagon’s original request. Troop Pay: A 3.8% raise for servicemembers.

A 3.8% raise for servicemembers. Health & Tech: Expanded efforts to address traumatic brain injuries, new investments in AI coordination, and improved drone defenses.

Expanded efforts to address traumatic brain injuries, new investments in AI coordination, and improved drone defenses. Ukraine & Allies: $500 million in aid for Ukraine and enhanced support for Indo-Pacific allies including Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

$500 million in aid for Ukraine and enhanced support for Indo-Pacific allies including Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Reproductive Health: Creation of a comprehensive IVF benefit for active-duty families.

The bill also addresses military oversight and Trump-era concerns, including limits on U.S. troop withdrawals from Europe and Korea, requirements for transparency in high-level military removals, and mandated training on ethics and domestic operations.

Senators expect robust debate as the bill advances through the legislative process. The NDAA has passed annually for over six decades.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!