Sen. Jack Reed Kicks in $146K for Project GOAL’s Academic and Soccer Program

U.S. Senator Jack Reed took to the soccer pitch Monday to celebrate a $146,000 federal earmark for Project GOAL (Greater Opportunity for Athletes to Learn), a non-profit that blends academic support with soccer training for elementary and middle school students.

Reed joined Project GOAL’s Executive Director and co-founder Darius Shirzadi at Alfred Lima Elementary School, where students had just wrapped up 90 minutes of tutoring before transitioning to soccer drills on a gymnasium-turned-makeshift field.

The funding, secured by Reed through the fiscal year 2024 appropriations law, will enable Project GOAL to expand its biweekly after-school program to reach more local youth. The initiative focuses on fostering both academic achievement and life skills development through mentoring, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

“Project GOAL is more than soccer. It’s about mentorship, character-building, and opportunity,” Reed said. “They’re making a measurable difference in kids’ lives, with 96% of students graduating high school and 90% pursuing higher education. This $146,000 federal earmark will help them continue their incredible work on and off the field.”

Shirzadi praised Reed’s ongoing support for the program, now in its 21st year. “This earmark allows us to keep growing and offering opportunities for students to achieve higher education, develop life skills, and play soccer,” he said.

Since its inception in 2004, Project GOAL has served over 2,000 students, providing tutoring, health education, and soccer training. Students attend biweekly sessions with 90 minutes dedicated to academic enrichment and another 90 minutes to soccer practice with licensed coaches.

The new funding will help Project GOAL add 30 students from Providence and other urban areas across Rhode Island. It will also enhance the program’s administrative and technological infrastructure, support transportation and supplies, and ensure students can participate regardless of financial or language barriers.

This marks Reed’s second federal earmark for Project GOAL; in 2022, he secured $100,000 to double the program’s capacity for underserved middle schoolers.

“Programs like Project GOAL show how much can be accomplished when communities invest in their youth,” Reed said. “It’s an investment in their futures—and in ours.”

