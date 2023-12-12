Senator Reed Meets with Zelenskyy and Urges Congress to Support Ukraine Now to Prevent Future Wars

Today, after attending an in person meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement:

“President Zelenskyy reminded Senators of the urgent need to continue helping Ukrainians defend themselves against Putin’s brutal, illegal invasion.

“U.S. assistance to Ukraine is a wise investment in America’s security that will save innocent lives, combat the spread of authoritarianism in Eastern Europe, and strengthen regional peace and global stability. It is clearly in America’s economic and security interests to support Ukraine’s battle to repel Putin’s aggression, which, if unchecked, could pull the U.S. and our allies into a bloodier, costlier conflict.

“This is about helping Ukrainians defend themselves and protecting American interests. Congress must act now, before it is too late and before the price of inaction results in far steeper costs down the road.”

