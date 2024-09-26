Senator Jack Reed Meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Capitol Hill

In a significant show of bipartisan support, U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, convened a meeting today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the U.S. Capitol. The meeting included key congressional leaders, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and centered on Ukraine’s ongoing struggle to repel Russia’s illegal invasion.

Following the discussions, Senator Reed emphasized the gravity of the situation facing Ukraine. “We had a productive, bipartisan meeting with President Zelenskyy and heard firsthand about the tremendous sacrifices Ukrainians are making as they stand as a bulwark against Putin’s illegal invasion,” he stated. Reed underscored the geopolitical implications of the conflict, noting that “Putin’s attempts to redraw Europe’s borders by force is a serious security threat. If Putin takes Ukraine, the disastrous economic and security consequences would reverberate world-wide.”

The senator highlighted the commitment from both sides of the aisle to support Ukraine. “Members of both parties reaffirmed the strategic importance of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship and pledged to continue supporting Ukraine’s self-defense. Not out of the kindness of their hearts, but because it is in America’s direct security interests to do so,” he said.

As the conflict enters its third year, Reed observed that Ukraine’s resistance remains resolute. “Two years on from Russia’s illegal invasion, Putin’s attempt to resurrect the Russian Empire is flailing, Ukraine continues to fight heroically, and it is clear that American leadership matters and is making a positive difference,” he noted.

The senator concluded with a promise of ongoing support, stating, “Members of both parties committed to defending freedom and standing up for U.S. interests by supporting Ukraine. We will keep that commitment.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

