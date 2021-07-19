Six foot shark spotted 10 feet off Rhode Island beach

Christian Winthrop·
Local


The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a juvenile thresher shark was spotted 10-15 feet off of East Beach in Charlestown on Saturday afternoon.

Swimmers were ordered to evacuate the water around 3:30 p.m. after the shark’s fin was spotted by lifeguards in the surf. The beach opened for swimming around 4:30 p.m.

