Six foot shark spotted 10 feet off Rhode Island beach

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a juvenile thresher shark was spotted 10-15 feet off of East Beach in Charlestown on Saturday afternoon.

Swimmers were ordered to evacuate the water around 3:30 p.m. after the shark’s fin was spotted by lifeguards in the surf. The beach opened for swimming around 4:30 p.m.

Just in time to close out #SharkWeek🦈, a 6-ft juvenile thresher shark – one of the most common sharks found in RI’s coastal waters – caused a temp swimming closure at East Beach, Charlestown yesterday. A beach patron captured a video of it chasing baitfish near the shore. pic.twitter.com/jfzXuxqEe9 — Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management (@RhodeIslandDEM) July 18, 2021

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!