Atlantic Shark Institute Retrieves Impressive Porbeagle Shark off Rhode Island Coast

The Atlantic Shark Institute retrieved an 8 feet 8 inches long, several hundred-pound female porbeagle shark Wednesday from the shores of Watch Hill/East Beach along the Rhode Island coast.

Porbeagle sharks, known for their affinity for colder waters, defy the seasonal trend as they continue to thrive in the region even when other species migrate south for the winter. This phenomenon allows them to navigate the waters with significantly less competition from other shark species.

With the collaboration of several individuals on the beach, the ASI successfully transported the massive shark to their designated vehicle. The creature is now housed in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Apex predator cooler located in Narragansett, RI, eagerly awaiting a necropsy.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the size of the porbeagle shark presents a unique opportunity for researchers to gather essential information. The ASI anticipates sharing more insights once the necropsy is concluded.

The successful retrieval of the shark was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Corey Favino, the Mystic Aquarium, and Peter Lundstedt. Their teamwork exemplifies the dedication to marine conservation and research in the region.

