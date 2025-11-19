Obituary: Jean Sullivan Moran (1952-2025)

Jean Sullivan Moran, daughter of the late James and Jessie (Booth) Sullivan, died peacefully at home in Narragansett, Rhode Island surrounded by family. After battling ALS with dignity, courage, and grace, she succumbed at the age of 73.

Jean was born in Newport, graduated from Saint Catherine’s Academy, University of Rhode Island (Summa Cum Laude), and received her Masters in Learning Disabilities from Salve Regina University (Magna Cum Laude).

It was at the University of Rhode Island that she met the love of her life, Paul P. Moran. They were married for 48 years.

Jean taught at the Mahar Center in Newport and the Gaudet Middle School in Middletown. She retired from teaching to raise her family; Jennie M. Haas, Pittsburgh, Paul P. Moran Jr. (Eve), and Michael C. Moran (Brooke) both in Providence.

Jean and Paul traveled extensively. They took numerous golf trips to Ireland with family and friends, went on an African Safari, rode camels in Morocco, as well as many trips to France, Italy, and St. Barths, to name a few. She loved Nantucket where they maintained a residence and was home to many bridge games full of laughter that lasted late into the night. In spite of her travels, her happiest place was always home in Rhode Island with family and friends.

She enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was golfing, swimming, photography, cultivating her rose garden, or enjoying daily walks with those she loved. Cooking and entertaining with her husband, children, and grandchildren brought her endless joy and showcased her talents and warm nature. Jean had a great sense of humor and was a faithful and devoted friend to many. She will be missed by all.

She served on numerous boards including Meeting Street School, Lincoln School, Gordon School, and Point Judith Country Club. Jean was a member of the Dunes Club, South County Garden Club, Providence Handicraft Club, RISD Museum Associates, Sankaty Head Golf Club, Palm Beach Polo and Country Club, Palm Beach Yacht Club, Nantucket Anglers Club, and the Hope Club.

In addition to her three children and husband, she is survived by six grandchildren; Miles Haas, Jasper Haas, Izzy Moran, Paul P. Moran III, Emilia Moran, and William Moran and her siblings; Claire Lindberg, Anne Sullivan, Marie Retlev, David Sullivan, James Sullivan, and Kevin Sullivan. She was sister to the late Thomas Sullivan. She will be remembered by her many loving nieces, nephews, and surviving in-laws.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated for Jean at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 13, 2025 in St. Joseph Church, 92 Hope St., Providence, RI. Her burial will be private and calling hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to Meeting Street, Attn. Development, 1000 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02905; online donations: https://meetingstreet-bloom.kindful.com/