Sunlight, Stone Terraces, and Bay Breezes: Barrington Estate Lists for $3,995,000

69 Nayatt Road | Barrington, RI | 4 Beds | 3 Full, 2 Half Baths | 4,852 Sq. Ft. | 3 Acres | Offered by Joyce Hughes of Residential Properties Ltd for $3,995,000.

Gracing nearly 3 acres along Barrington’s coveted Nayatt Point, 69 Nayatt Road is a waterfront estate of rare distinction. With sweeping views of Narragansett Bay and a rich architectural pedigree, this residence captures the elegance and ease of Rhode Island coastal living. Designed by George W.W. Brewster for Henry S. Chafee, the home sits on the site of a former Victorian house, using the original foundation.

Featured in Architectural Digest, the property offers 4,852 sq. ft. of refined living across a single-level layout that unfolds in dramatic fashion. A central marble-floored gallery connects the home’s core—an expansive entry hall, sunlit living room, and formal dining area—divided by dual fireplace walls and anchored by panoramic bay views. French doors open to twin stone terraces that stretch toward the shoreline, with the Nayatt Point Lighthouse rising in the distance.

One wing of the home gently follows the natural slope of the land, housing the serene primary suite, a bonus room, and a spacious double guest room. The main suite is a true retreat, complete with a private sitting room, skylit sunroom, and direct terrace access—all with the bay as your backdrop.

On the opposite wing, the chef’s kitchen features professional-grade appliances, teak countertops, and a water-facing breakfast nook. The adjoining family room showcases a massive stone fireplace and oversized French doors that open to the lawn, creating seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Adding to the estate’s charm is the original carriage house—with a first-floor garage and a second-floor apartment. Whether for guests, work, or creative pursuits, it offers flexible living with historic appeal.

Set just down the road from the Rhode Island Country Club and minutes from Barrington Marina, the town center, dining, and the East Bay bike path, this is one of the state’s most remarkable coastal offerings—where architectural legacy meets everyday livability.

