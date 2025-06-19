Obituary: Nancy K. (Murphy) Flynn (1926-2025)

Nancy K. (Murphy) Flynn, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Middletown, Rhode Island where she lived with her daughter and family for the past eleven years. She was born on August 30, 1926, in Hollis, New York, to Lawrence and Ruth (Culliton) Murphy.

Nancy married the late John J. Flynn, III on January 31, 1959, and became the mother to his seven children. The greatest joy of her life was raising their nine children. She cherished her family above all. She enjoyed over 40 years as a member of Woodland Golf Club in Newton, and was the 9-hole champion on many occasions.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, the Honorable Gregory C. Flynn, and her daughter, Mary Louise Flynn; and her sisters and brothers, Janice M. (Murphy) Flynn and Ruth (Murphy) Jameson, Robert Murphy, Thomas Murphy and Lawrence Murphy.

She is survived by her children, Maureen Anderson, John J. Flynn IV (Mary Speare), Andrea Hartnett (Jack), Christopher Flynn, Elizabeth Flynn (Milenko Ralich), Peter Flynn (Laura Lafontaine) and Ruth Donahue (Mark); her daughter-in-law, Joan Garrity Flynn; her sister and brother, Marilyn (Murphy) McClean and Peter Murphy; twenty-five grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Family and friends will honor and remember Nancy’s life by gathering for an Evening Wake in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, June 20th from 4 to 7 p.m.

Her Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in Saint Julia Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or at www.shrinerschildrens.org

