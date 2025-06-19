A New England Dream, Framed by the Sea: Coastal Estate in Little Compton Lists for $5.95M

19 Taylor’s Lane S | Little Compton, RI | 5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, 3,207 Sq. Ft.., 1.4 Oceanfront Acres | Offered by Cherry Arnold of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s for $5,950,000.

Tucked along a private oceanfront laneway, 19 Taylor’s Lane S is the very definition of classic New England charm—refined, relaxed, and perfectly in tune with its natural surroundings. Set on 1.4 acres with sweeping water views and direct shoreline access, this beautifully renovated shingle-style home is everything you would hope it to be!

Offering 3,200 square feet of casually elegant living space, the property includes a main house with 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths, along with a separate, sun-filled one-bedroom/one-bath guest cottage. A light-filled living room anchors the home with a wall of windows that frame west-facing views—sunsets here are nothing short of magical. The adjacent oceanside dining room, with its decorative painted floors, flows effortlessly from the updated gourmet kitchen, creating the perfect setting for summer dinners.

Two first-floor bedrooms, two full baths, and a cozy library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves round out the main level, offering quiet corners for reading and rest. Upstairs, the dreamy primary suite feels straight out of Coastal Living—with soaring ceilings, a spa-worthy bathroom, a soaking tub, and a generous stone shower.

Just steps from the main house, the guest cottage offers bright, breezy privacy for visitors. With its own open-concept kitchen and living area, it’s as inviting as it is charming.

The property itself is a masterclass in coastal landscape design. Colorful flower gardens, raised vegetable beds, an orchard, and signature stone walls add both beauty and function to the grounds. Along the shoreline, a protective seawall and stone steps lead directly to the rocky beach—perfect for swimming, kayaking, fishing, or simply sitting by the water’s edge as the sun slips below the horizon.

Every inch of this beloved property has been thoughtfully cared for, offering a rare chance to own a true Little Compton gem in one of Rhode Island’s most picturesque settings.

