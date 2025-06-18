A Legacy by the Sea: Elegant Watch Hill Estate Lists for $5.95 Million

121 Avondale Road | Westerly, RI | 8 Bedrooms, 11 Bathrooms, 10,966 Sq. Ft.| Offered by Lori Joyal of Compass Rhode Island for $5,950,000.

This remarkable Watch Hill estate in Westerly, RI, presents a rare opportunity to create a lasting legacy of coastal living and cherished family memories. Designed with multi-generational living in mind, the property spans over two acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and offers both privacy and access to world-class amenities.

At the heart of the estate is a spacious main residence featuring six bedrooms, including a dedicated bunk room for younger guests and a generous family room ideal for gatherings and celebrations. Flooded with natural light and designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, the home exudes warmth, comfort, and understated elegance.

A separate two-bedroom guest house provides flexible accommodations for extended family or visiting friends, ensuring privacy and ease for all. Whether you’re hosting a crowd or savoring a quiet evening, this home is built to welcome and unwind.

Outdoor living takes center stage with an Olympic-sized pool, a well-appointed pool house, and multiple decks and patios—perfect for sunset cocktails, summer barbecues, and stargazing by the fire. Expansive water views add to the tranquility, offering a daily reminder of the natural beauty surrounding you.

For boating enthusiasts, the home is ideally located near several marinas and boatyards, providing effortless access to Block Island, Montauk, Fishers Island, and beyond. The estate is also just minutes from the Ocean House, the Misquamicut Club, and the Watch Hill Yacht Club—seamlessly blending the serenity of a private retreat with access to the area’s premier coastal offerings.

Whether you’re bringing generations together or simply seeking a peaceful seaside escape, this Watch Hill estate is a place to slow down, soak up the sunshine, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

