Obituary: Ruth E. Cote (1937-2025)

Ruth E. Cote, a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died peacefully at her home on June 16, 2025. Born in Fall River, MA on August 11, 1937, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred (Pemberton) Cote and was engaged to the love of her life, the late Adrian “Jack” Hughes. Always dressed to the nines with full hair and makeup, Ruth was a fountain of energy, remaining active throughout her life.

For many years, she worked at BankNewport and also in the Tax Office for the Town of Portsmouth. In retirement, she walked 10,000 steps every day and always had time to sit and chat with neighbors while outside in her yard. She was involved in numerous activities, from lunch dates with the ladies from the Hairdressers to chair yoga at the Portsmouth Library. Ruth is survived by a loving group of cousins, friends and neighbors, including, but in no way limited to: Donna Darmody and her partner Mike Both; Ryan Darmody and his daughter Faye; Cheryl Blackburn and her husband Mike Bolger; Dawn Bolger, her husband Scott and their children Aria and Leon; Jennifer Borden, her husband John Endrusick, and their son Jonah; Kane Borden, his wife Emily Casey and their daughter Blake; Jason Borden; and her best friend Jeannie Mathews. She always had a kind word and compliment for everyone she came across and her spirit and generosity will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. A private Graveside Service will take place at Pocasset Hill Cemetery.

Ruth was an avid reader and spent countless hours at the local library. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Portsmouth Public Library.