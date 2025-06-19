The Bellevue Hotel Receives Final Approval, Poised to Add a New Chapter to Newport’s Storied Avenue

A new chapter is about to unfold on one of Newport’s most storied streets. Procaccianti Companies has officially received all necessary approvals to move forward with the development of The Bellevue Hotel, a 91-room luxury boutique property inspired by the city’s historic grandeur.

The unanimous approval came from Newport’s Technical Review Committee on June 11, capping off a multi-phase approval process that included endorsements from the Zoning Board of Review and the Historic District Commission.

“We sincerely appreciate the professional, diligent approach taken by all the reviewing bodies and the tremendous support we’ve received throughout this process,” said Ralph V. Izzi Jr., Vice President of Public Affairs for Procaccianti Companies. “We’re excited to deliver a world-class property that honors Newport’s legacy and supports its future.”

Set to rise on the site of the Bellevue Gardens retail plaza, The Bellevue Hotel pays homage to the Stone Villa, a grand Italianate manor once located there. The original villa, built in 1833 by Scottish stonemason Alexander McGregor and once owned by publisher James Gordon Bennett Jr., stood directly across from the Newport Casino—now home to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The new hotel, designed by Centerbrook Architects, draws inspiration from that architectural lineage. Plans include a full suite of luxury amenities—restaurant, spa, pub, gym, and interior open-air gardens—along with underground parking, widened sidewalks, and improved pedestrian areas to create a welcoming gateway to Bellevue Avenue.

“This project reflects the elegance and spirit of a bygone era while meeting the needs of today’s travelers,” said Paul Hitselberger, Executive Vice President of Operations & Asset Management for TPG Hotels & Resorts, which will manage the property. “The Bellevue will deliver a guest experience unmatched in the region.”

Groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2025, with a grand opening anticipated in 2027.

