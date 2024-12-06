The Elms Reopens for Holidays at Newport Mansions Starting Dec. 7

The Elms is making a grand comeback for the holiday season. Starting Saturday, Dec. 7, the historic mansion will reopen to the public as part of the annual Holidays at the Newport Mansions. Expect over-the-top holiday decorations, including Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, poinsettias, and even displays of antique toys.

The reopening of The Elms follows a brief closure as HBO utilized the historic property to film scenes for the third season of The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ Emmy-winning series. While The Elms was shuttered, visitors were treated to a rare opportunity to tour Chateau-sur-Mer, which had not been decorated for the holidays in over two decades. Chateau-sur-Mer will close once The Elms resumes operations, while The Breakers and Marble House will remain open daily, continuing to captivate visitors with their elaborate holiday décor.

Historic Elegance Meets Holiday Magic

The Elms, once the summer retreat of the Berwind family of Philadelphia, is a masterpiece of French architecture and Gilded Age luxury. This season, its spacious ballroom will feature an elegantly decorated tree and mantel, while the upstairs Sitting Room will showcase a collection of rare Santa Claus figures from Germany, Russia, and the United States, dating from the late 19th to early 20th centuries.

For those intrigued by the behind-the-scenes lives of mansion staff, the Elms Servant Life Tour offers a glimpse into the world of the domestic workers who maintained the lavish estate. This guided tour, available daily at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., explores the servants’ quarters and workspaces but does not include the main mansion areas.

A Season of Celebration

Holidays at the Newport Mansions runs through Jan. 1, 2025, offering visitors a chance to experience the grandeur of Newport’s historic homes decked in holiday splendor. All Preservation Society properties will close early at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Tickets for the holiday season are available through the Newport Mansions’ regular admission passes or free for Preservation Society members. For more details, visit newportmansions.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

