Rosecliff Forum to Address Threats to Newport’s Urban Forests and Iconic Beech Trees

The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a public forum on May 8 at Rosecliff to address mounting threats to the city’s urban forests, with a special focus on beech leaf disease (BLD), a fast-spreading and often fatal condition affecting American and European beech trees.

Titled “Iconic Trees of Newport II,” the event begins at 6 p.m. and is free to attend with advance registration. Last year’s forum drew a full house, and organizers expect another strong turnout.

The event is presented in collaboration with Bartlett Tree Experts, the Newport Tree Conservancy, the City of Newport, Salve Regina University, Aquidneck Island Land Trust, and the Preservation Society.

“This is a complex challenge, and educating the public through forums like this is essential,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO of the @newport.mansions. “We’re proud to stand with so many committed partners in protecting Newport’s historic trees.”

Speakers will include local officials, nonprofit leaders, and scientists on the frontlines of research. Among them: Scott Wheeler, Newport’s Superintendent of Parks; Natasha Harrison and Joe Verstandig of the Newport Tree Conservancy; and Terry Sullivan of the Aquidneck Island Land Trust. Experts from Bartlett Tree Experts, including company president Jim Ingram, will share the latest treatment breakthroughs.

First identified in Ohio in 2012, BLD is caused by a parasitic nematode and has now spread to over a dozen states and parts of Canada. Researchers at Bartlett’s labs have recently developed both injection and foliar treatments with promising results.

“We have made progress replanting public lands,” Wheeler said. “But we’re losing ground in our neighborhoods. I hope this forum inspires more people to get involved.”

To learn more or register, visit: https://www.newportmansions.org/events/iconic-trees-of-newport-ii.

