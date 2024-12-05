Newport Man Arrested for Possessing Child Porn Following Joint Newport Police and Homeland Security Probe

A months-long investigation by the Newport Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) culminated Thursday in the arrest of a Newport resident suspected of possessing child pornography, officials announced.

Detectives, working in collaboration with federal agents, executed a search warrant at a local residence on December 5, uncovering evidence that led to the arrest of Ryan McElwee, 23. Authorities allege that McElwee was in possession of child porn.

McElwee was arraigned the same day in Second Division District Court, where he appeared before Judge Houlihan. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance.

The investigation into McElwee’s alleged activities is ongoing, and it is unclear whether additional charges will be filed.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

