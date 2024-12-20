The Dowd Team Sells Jamestown Oceanfront Gem for $1.94M

A stunning coastal home at 14 Holmested Court in Jamestown has sold for $1,936,000, setting a high bar for luxury real estate in the area. Represented by Connor Dowd of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Realty, this oceanfront property offers a mix of modern upgrades and classic New England charm.

The colonial-style home boasts three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and an impressive lineup of features. Recent renovations include a new front porch, custom Dutch doors, updated electrical and plumbing systems, and a whole-house generator for peace of mind.

But the real showstopper is outside. The backyard features an inground pool with a cabana and outdoor kitchen, perfect for summer gatherings. A private path and stairway lead directly to the beach, offering breathtaking ocean views and the ultimate seaside escape.

“This home truly embodies coastal luxury,” said Connor Dowd. “We’re thrilled to have helped our sellers and excited for the new owners to enjoy everything this property has to offer.”

The sale highlights the enduring demand for premium waterfront homes in Jamestown, a market known for its picturesque scenery and relaxed vibe.

