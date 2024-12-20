Shellfish Harvesting Resumes in Upper Narragansett Bay After Emergency Closure

The Rhode Island DEM announced the reopening of shellfish harvesting in Upper Narragansett Bay’s ‘Area A’ and ‘Area B’ at sunrise today, Dec. 20. The emergency closure, prompted by heavy rainfall last week, was lifted after water samples collected this week showed bacteria levels had returned to safe levels.

The decision allows shellfish harvesting to resume in these key areas, ensuring local shellfishers can get back to work in time for the weekend. However, other conditionally approved shellfish areas in Upper Narragansett Bay remain closed. The Providence River Area E and Greenwich Bay are slated to reopen at noon on Thursday, Dec. 26.

State agencies, including DEM, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the RI Coastal Resources Management Council work closely with industry partners to monitor water quality and maintain the safety of Rhode Island’s shellfish supply. This ongoing collaboration enables swift action in response to changes in water conditions, whether caused by heavy rain, algae blooms, or other natural events.

For detailed information on shellfish harvesting classifications, visit www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish, where an interactive map is also available to help shellfishers navigate the latest updates.

Rhode Island’s shellfish industry plays a vital role in the state’s seafood economy, and efforts to ensure its safety continue to prioritize both consumer confidence and public health.

