Uber drops mask requirement for riders and drivers

Uber will no longer require riders and drivers to wear masks effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday.

“As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area,” the company sai in a statement.

“Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

